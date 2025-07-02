Delhi ‘Love Jihad’: 19-Year-Old Girl in 7-Year Relationship Consumes Acid After Lover With Fake Religious Identity Refuses To Marry

A 19-year-old girl from Delhi consumed acid after her partner of seven years, who allegedly hid his religious identity, refused to marry her | Image: web

Delhi: A 19-year-old girl from South West Delhi’s Vasant Kunj is battling for her life after allegedly consuming acid when her long-time partner, who had reportedly concealed his religious identity, refused to marry her.

The incident, which took place on June 18, is now being investigated by the police under a suspected case of 'Love Jihad'.

According to officials, the local police were alerted by Safdarjung Hospital after the girl was admitted in a critical condition following a suspected suicide attempt.

The girl, who was alone at home during the incident, was discovered by a neighbour in severe pain and rushed to the hospital around 4:45 p.m. An acid bottle was recovered from the scene and seized as part of the investigation.

Police said the accused, identified as Rehan, has been arrested. He is accused of establishing a relationship with the victim over a span of seven years while allegedly hiding his real identity.

The victim’s family has claimed that Rehan introduced himself with a Hindu name and wore a kalawa (sacred thread) to mislead them. The girl’s father stated that Rehan used this deception to build trust and maintain the relationship.

The family further alleged that the girl was sexually exploited under the false promise of marriage. According to police, Rehan is also accused of forcing the girl to undergo abortions on two occasions and of blackmailing her using objectionable photos.

The victim's mother later filed a formal complaint at the Vasant Kunj (South) police station, accusing Rehan of rape, coercion, and identity fraud. During the investigation, the police recovered voice recordings and other digital evidence from a mobile phone, which reportedly support the allegations.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape, criminal intimidation, and cheating, along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as the relationship began when the girl was a minor.