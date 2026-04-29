Delhi MCD Mayoral Elections: BJP's Pravesh Wahi Elected Delhi Mayor, Monika Pant Deputy Mayor

New Delhi: The national capital got its new mayor in Pravesh Wahi, the BJP councillor from Rohini East, as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral elections were held on Wednesday. Wahi received 156 votes, which also included 14 from the Indraprastha Vikas Party, while Congress candidate, Hazi Zaraf, received nine votes.

The BJP councillor from Anand Vihar, Monika Pant, was elected deputy mayor. Jai Bhagwan Yadav from Begumpur and Manish Chadha from Paharganj, got their places in the standing committee from the BJP, along with Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Jalaj Chaudhary from Shalimar Bagh.

The Electoral Math In Delhi MCD

The total number of votes in the electoral college stood at 273, which comprises 249 councillors, 14 MLAs nominated by the Delhi assembly, seven Lok Sabha MPs, and three Rajya Sabha members from Delhi. The cut-off for the mayoral election stood at 137.

Why Did AAP Sit Out

The AAP chose not to participate in this election. The party's Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj explained that this was a strategic choice, saying that this would give the saffron party complete ownership of the civic body and thereby the Arvind Kejriwal-run party will get sufficient grounds to "expose" them.

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What Did Pravesh Wahi Say

Delhi's newly elected Mayor Pravesh Wahi said that the national capital should get more civic facilites.

"In line with our organisation's work and principles, Delhi should get more facilities, we will try to do more and more work for the people," Wahi said speaking to ANI.

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Here's What Monika Pant Say