Meet Pravesh Wahi, Three-Time Councillor Having RSS Roots Who Is Now Delhi's New Mayor

New Delhi: The national capital has got its new mayor in Pravesh Wahi, who was fielded by the BJP from Rohini E ward as its candidate for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral election. The April 29 election was a cakewalk for the BJP, which holds a majority in the House and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staying out of the contest.

Wahi, who is currently the Leader of the House in the MCD, is a three-term councillor with a long association with the BJP and its ideological affiliates.

Who is Pravesh Wahi?

Wahi hails from the Khatri Punjabi community, with his family originally migrating from Rawalpindi. He studied at an MCD-run primary school in Old Delhi and became associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in his early teens. Wahi later served as an area representative of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in 1990 and rose to become a district president in 1998. .mm In 2002, he joined the BJP Yuva Morcha and held several organisational roles before entering electoral politics.

Wahi was first elected as a councillor in 2007 from Rohini (then Naharpur ward) and went on to serve another term between 2012 and 2017. Over the years, he has held key positions, including chairman of the Rohini zonal committee (2010–2012) and chairman of the standing committee in the erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation (2016–2017).

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Wahi's Reaction After Winning

Thanking Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other Delhi government leaders for his nomination, Wahi said the MCD’s financial situation was no longer a concern. He outlined his focus areas as improving sanitation, strengthening waste management, upgrading parks and streetlighting, and ensuring time-bound landfill clearance.

Wahi also stressed the need for cooperation from the opposition to ensure smooth functioning of the House. “We have been working to improve the MCD over the past year and expect constructive participation on public issues,” he said.

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The current MCD House, constituted in late 2022, has a five-year term, with the next full civic polls expected in 2027. However, under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the mayor’s tenure is limited to one year.