Major Escalator Overhaul Begin at 6 Yellow Line Stations; Delhi Metro Urges Passengers to Take Lifts; Check Which Are They

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday advised passengers to use lifts at six stations on the Yellow Line as major overhauling work is being carried out on selected escalators to enhance safety and ensure smoother passenger movement.

According to the DMRC advisory, the maintenance work is underway on escalators at Arjan Garh, Guru Dronacharya, Sikanderpur, MG Road, IFFCO Chowk and Millennium City Centre Gurugram metro stations.

The overhauling exercise is aimed at enhancing passenger safety and improving the overall movement of commuters at the affected stations. According to the advisory, as part of the maintenance work, the escalator connecting the concourse to the platform at Arjan Garh station is undergoing overhaul. At Guru Dronacharya, Sikanderpur, MG Road, IFFCO Chowk and Millennium City Centre Gurugram stations, the escalators connecting the ground level to the concourse are being overhauled.

The DMRC has advised passengers travelling through these stations to use the lifts available at the respective stations during the maintenance period. The corporation did not specify the duration of the overhauling work but urged commuters to cooperate and plan their journeys accordingly while the maintenance activity is in progress.

The advisory stated that the overhauling is part of DMRC's efforts to maintain infrastructure, improve operational efficiency and ensure safe travel for passengers using the metro network. The Delhi Metro's Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi with Millennium City Centre Gurugram in Haryana and is one of the busiest corridors on the network, carrying thousands of passengers every day.

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The corporation said that the passengers may experience temporary inconvenience at the affected stations during the maintenance period. It advised commuters to use the alternative passenger facilities provided at the stations and cooperate with metro staff to ensure smooth movement while the overhauling work is in progress. (With ANI Inputs)