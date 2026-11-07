Delhi Metro Announces Revised Schedule for Diwali: Early Morning Start on 3 Corridors, Last Service at 10 PM

New Delhi: Ahead of Diwali festival celebrations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a revised schedule for metro services across the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The decision aims to facilitate smooth movement for festive shoppers, early commuters, and daily travellers while maintaining operational efficiency on the day of the festival.

According to an official notification issued by the DMRC, train operations on three key corridors, the Pink Line, Magenta Line, and Grey Line, will start an hour earlier than the standard Sunday schedule. Services from terminal stations along these three routes will begin at 6:00 AM instead of the usual 7:00 AM.

This early start covers critical stretches, including the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor on the Pink Line, the Botanical Garden to Krishna Park Extension and Majlis Park to Deepali Chowk segments on the Magenta Line, and the Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand section on the Grey Line.

Following the early start, regular train frequency will resume as per the standard Sunday timetable for the rest of the day. In addition to the early morning adjustments, the transit authority confirmed that the final train services of the day across the entire Delhi Metro network will conclude earlier than usual.

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The last train from all terminal stations on every line, including the high-speed Airport Express Line, will depart at 10:00 PM instead of the standard 11:00 PM departure time.

The DMRC periodically adjusts its terminal timings on Diwali to allow staff, station personnel, and maintenance teams to observe the festivities with their families after completing essential operational wraps.

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