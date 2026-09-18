Delhi Metro Breaks All-Time Record With 82.44 Lakh Footfall As DTC Strike Sends Rush Soaring

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced that around 82,44,903 passengers travelled through the metro on September 17, recording its highest-ever single-day footfall.

In a post on X, DMRC said that "DMRC Records Highest-Ever Passenger Boardings of 82,44,903 on 17th September 2026 #DelhiMetro."

Celebrating the development, DIG of the CISF Unit at DMRC, Santosh Chalke, declared that the milestone reflects the joint commitment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the DMRC in providing seamless security and facilitating the movement of passengers smoothly across the National Capital Region.

"Handling 82,44,903 passenger boardings in a single day is not just a milestone number; it is a true reflection of the joint commitment of the CISF and the DMRC in providing seamless security and passenger facilitation across the National Capital Region. Our personnel work day in and day out to continuously elevate security standards and enhance the overall commuter experience at one of the world's busiest transit systems," said Chalke.

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This development comes as private agency drivers employed with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) intensify their strike on the fourth day, pressing demands for wage hikes along with medical and social security benefits. With thousands of buses staying off the roads, drivers across multiple depots, including Rani Khera, Rajghat, Nehru Place, Burari, Wazirpur, Ghumanhera, and Sarita Vihar, joined the demonstration.

Amid the ongoing strike, the Delhi Metro had earlier, on September 16, put in place extensive measures to handle the expected surge in passenger volume by introducing 20 additional train trips across its operational network.

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In a post on X, the DMRC stated that eight extra trains were deployed based on operational demand, aiming to accommodate the increased rush, particularly during peak hours, and facilitate smoother transit for passengers.

"Delhi Metro Makes Extensive Arrangements to Manage Additional Crowd amid Ongoing DTC Bus Strike The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today put in place extensive arrangements to manage the anticipated surge in passenger footfall on its network due to the ongoing Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus strike. To ease pressure on the system, DMRC has increased 20 train trips across its network. A total of eight additional trains were operated today as per requirement. These measures are aimed at accommodating a higher number of passengers, particularly during peak hours, and ensuring smoother travel for commuters. The same enhanced arrangements will continue tomorrow, 17 September 2026. Eight extra trains will be inducted and operated between 08:00 hrs and 20:00 hrs, as per operational requirements. DMRC remains committed to providing reliable and efficient services and requests passengers to plan their journeys accordingly," said DMRC.

Established on May 3, 1995, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) functions as a joint venture between the Union Government and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, running the rapid transit system across New Delhi and the broader National Capital Region (NCR).

The organization manages a large network of about 416 kilometres with 303 stations, which includes the Noida to Greater Noida Corridor and Gurugram's Rapid Metro line.