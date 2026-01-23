Delhi Metro Issues Special Timings For 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Services To Begin From 3 AM

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro will begin services as early as 3 AM on Monday (January 26), to facilitate smooth movement of people across the national capital region on the occasion of India's 77th Republic Day celebrations, an official announcement said on Saturday.

Early operations for Republic Day celebrations

Taking to social media platform X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's official handle said, “As the nation celebrates the pride and spirit of Republic Day, Delhi Metro will commence its services at 3:00 AM on all lines on 26th January 2026 (Monday). This special arrangement has been made to facilitate the movement of people to Kartavya Path and enable them to witness the Republic Day ceremony.”

The trains will run every 15 minutes from 3 AM to 6 AM, following which normal timings will resume.

Entry-exit to remain closed at some metro stations

While Metro services will remain functional from early hours across the city, another official announcement on X, said that entry and exit at a few metro stations will remain temporarily closed as part of security arrangements. These include Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate & ITO. Trains may continue to pass through these stations without stopping, depending upon security protocols.

To ease travel for spectators attending the Republic Day parade, free Metro travel has been arranged for invitees. Free Metro tickets will be provided along with official invitation cards and will be valid for both onward and return journeys on the day.

The parking facilities at metro stations will also remain fully operational, providing additional convenience for those attending the celebrations. Commuters have been advised to check station-specific restrictions and plan their journeys accordingly, in advance to avoid inconvenience.