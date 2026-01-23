Pune Horror: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Run Over By Speeding Car Inside Residential Society

Pune: A five-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a speeding car inside a residential housing society in Pune’s Loni Kalbhor area on Friday. The incident took place within the premises of the Joynest housing society.

According to sources, the child was riding his bicycle inside the society when a car hit him at high speed. Residents, and bystanders rushed to the spot immediately. The deceased has been identified as Nishkarsh Ashwat Reddy. He was promptly rushed to a nearby private hospital by residents, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The incident has been captured on the society’s CCTV cameras, triggering widespread outrage after the footage surfaced on social media. Visuals show the speeding car knocking the child down, and then running over him, causing a severe head injury.

The vehicle was being driven by Atharva Ramesh Kawade (26), a student of MIT College, who had entered the society to drop off a friend, police have said. The child's father has registered an FIR against the driver. Police officials have also said that statements of witnesses are being recorded and CCTV footage is being examined as part of the probe. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events which led to the death of the child following the accident.

