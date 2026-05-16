Heading For IPL At Arun Jaitley Stadium? Delhi Metro Extends Last Train Timings For Match Lovers On May 17

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced an extension of its last train timings across all operational lines.

The special service adjustment is specifically made to facilitate spectators attending the highly anticipated TATA IPL match between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 17.

Given that the encounter is scheduled as a night match starting at 7:30 PM, it is expected to conclude well past 11:00 PM.

To ensure that thousands of fans heading home do not get stranded, the DMRC has modified its regular schedule to provide enhanced, hassle-free connectivity across Delhi and the wider National Capital Region (NCR).

Advertisement

Revised Station Timings Detailed

The DMRC has adjusted departure schedules from terminal stations on all corridors to accommodate the post-match rush.

Under the revised schedule, the terminal departure time has been significantly pushed back.

Advertisement

For instance, the last train from Dwarka Sector-21 towards Noida Electronic City will now leave at 11:35 PM.

Meanwhile, on the Yellow Line, commuters heading toward Gurugram can catch the final train from Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram as late as 12:20 AM.

The stadium is served primarily by the Delhi Gate and ITO metro stations on the Violet Line.

DMRC officials noted that regular connecting services at interchange stations will also remain operational correspondingly later into the night to ensure smooth transitions between lines.

Easing the Commuter Rush

The Arun Jaitley Stadium at Feroz Shah Kotla is located in the heart of Delhi, a zone prone to congestion during major public events.

Local authorities and the Delhi Traffic Police have repeatedly urged fans to avoid driving personal vehicles due to heavily restricted parking and widespread traffic diversions around Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg.