Delhi Metro Alert: Big Change At Madhuban Chowk Station From May 1 to 15, Passengers Must Check Before Travel
Delhi Metro announced temporary changes at Madhuban Chowk station from May 1 to May 15, 2026. Gate No. 2 and Lift No. 3 will remain closed due to construction work. Check alternate entry and exit details before travel.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an important travel advisory for commuters using the Red Line (Line 1).
Starting today, May 1, 2026, significant access changes have been implemented at the Madhuban Chowk Metro Station (formerly known as Pitampura) to facilitate essential infrastructure work.
Gate and Lift Closures
According to the official notification, Gate No. 2 and Lift No. 3, located on the R-Cube Mall side, will remain closed for approximately 15 days.
These facilities are expected to reopen on May 16, 2026, depending on construction progress.
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The closure is part of the final stages of the Phase 4 expansion, specifically aimed at improving connectivity between the existing Red Line and the newly operational section of the Magenta Line (Line 8).
Alternate Access Points
To minimise disruption, DMRC has redirected all passenger traffic to the remaining functional gates.
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Commuters are advised to use the following alternatives for entry and exit:
- Gate Nos. 1, 3, and 4
- Lift No. 4
Reason for the Change: The Missing Link
The temporary shutdown is necessitated by the ongoing construction of a double-decker foot overbridge (FOB).
Since the inauguration of the Magenta Line’s extension from Majlis Park to Deepali Chowk earlier this year, Madhuban Chowk has evolved into a vital interchange hub.
Currently, passengers transferring between the Red and Magenta lines often have to exit the station and navigate the heavy traffic of the Madhuban Chowk intersection.
While the full bridge is slated for completion by September 2026, this 15-day window is critical for structural work near the Red Line entrance.
Travel Tips for Passengers
1. Expect slightly longer walking distances and potential crowding at the functional gates during peak hours.
2. DMRC has deployed additional staff and installed temporary signage to guide passengers toward the open gates.
3. Travellers are encouraged to check the DMRC Momentum 2.0 app or follow official social media handles for real-time updates on station status.
DMRC officials expressed regret for the inconvenience caused, stating that these structural enhancements are vital for the long-term comfort and safety of the thousands of daily commuters who transit through North Delhi.
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