Delhi Metro Magenta Line Disruption: Services Hit Between Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden

New Delhi: Commuters on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line faced severe disruption today, with services halted between Kalindi Kunj and adjoining stations due to a major signalling issue. Passengers reported being stranded on platforms and inside trains for over two hours, sparking frustration and anger across social media.

Several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their ordeal. An X user named Mohan Kumar posted that “no trains are running, and passengers are waiting on the platform,” while Avani Tewari highlighted the added burden of being charged Rs 10 for expired tickets despite delays being beyond commuters’ control. Others, like Aditi Mishra and Gaurav Kumar, expressed outrage at being stuck inside trains for more than an hour and questioned DMRC’s capability to fix the issue promptly.

The situation has drawn sharp criticism, with passengers calling the service “pathetic” and demanding real‑time announcements inside trains rather than relying solely on social media updates. Concerns about safety were also raised, with one commuter asking whether signalling faults could pose risks to train operations.

The disruption has had a ripple effect on daily schedules. Students worried about missing college, office‑goers feared missing critical meetings, and one passenger lamented missing his shuttle connection due to the delay.

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DMRC has acknowledged the signalling fault and assured commuters that engineers are working to restore services. However, as of the latest updates, normal operations had not resumed, leaving thousands stranded and anxious.

This incident underscores the urgent need for stronger crisis communication and passenger support during technical failures. For now, commuters are advised to seek alternate routes, as the Magenta Line remains unreliable until the issue is fully resolved.