Foul Smell Leads To Shocking Discovery: Man Found Hanging Inside Locked Ladies' Toilet Near Delhi Metro Station

Police said, “Prima facie, it was found that the body belonged to the caretaker of the washrooms. He was last seen two days ago, as stated by a witness. The crime team was called on the spot, and after inspection, the dead body was removed from the spot and taken to the BSA hospital mortuary for preservation for 72 hrs. Efforts are being made to confirm the identity through Metro officials. Action under 194 BNSS is being taken.”