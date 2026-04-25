Foul Smell Leads To Shocking Discovery: Man Found Hanging Inside Locked Ladies' Toilet Near Delhi Metro Station
Foul smell emanating from ladies' toilet near Delhi's Inderlok Metro Station triggered panic amongst the public on Saturday. A male dead body was found hanging inside.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Foul smell emanating from ladies' toilet near Delhi's Inderlok Metro Station triggered panic amongst the public on Saturday.
People called police, saying, “Ladies' toilet andar se band hai aur kafi smell aa rahi hai (ladoes' toliet is locked from inside and foul smell is coming from inside). Police rushed to the scene and broke open the door to find a male body hanging inside.
Police said, “Prima facie, it was found that the body belonged to the caretaker of the washrooms. He was last seen two days ago, as stated by a witness. The crime team was called on the spot, and after inspection, the dead body was removed from the spot and taken to the BSA hospital mortuary for preservation for 72 hrs. Efforts are being made to confirm the identity through Metro officials. Action under 194 BNSS is being taken.”
Further investigation is ongoing.
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