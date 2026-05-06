Delhi Metro Phase V(B) Cleared: Narela, Najafgarh, Rohini, Mithapur to Get 97 km Lines, 65 New Stations by 2029

Delhi is gearing up for one of its biggest Metro expansions yet. Under a new Phase V(B) plan cleared by the city government led by Rekha Gupta, over 97 kilometres of new Metro lines and 65 stations will be added across seven corridors, bringing far-flung areas closer to the city’s core.

The project, estimated at Rs 48,204 crore, is designed to fix one of Delhi’s biggest problems- uneven connectivity. Large parts of the outskirts still depend heavily on roads, leading to long commutes and traffic congestion. This expansion aims to change that.

What’s coming and why it matters

The plan focuses on linking outer and fast-growing areas like Narela, Najafgarh, Mithapur and Rohini with central Delhi. For daily commuters, this could mean shorter travel time, fewer road journeys, and easier access to jobs, schools and markets.

Officials say four of the seven corridors will be fast-tracked, with a target to complete key sections by 2029. The project will include a mix of elevated and underground lines, along with multiple interchange stations to connect with the existing network.

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Key corridors to watch

Some of the most important new routes include:

Dhansa Bus Stand–Nangloi: A fully elevated stretch improving connectivity in West Delhi

Central Secretariat–Kishangarh: Mostly underground, linking key central zones to South Delhi areas

Samaypur Badli–Narela: Extending Metro reach to the northern edge of the city

Jor Bagh–Mithapur: A long corridor connecting South and Southeast Delhi

Keshavpuram–Rohini Sector 34: Strengthening connectivity in North-West Delhi

Each of these corridors is planned with interchange points, so passengers can switch lines easily without long detours.

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Bigger push for public transport

This expansion is part of a broader push to reduce Delhi’s dependence on private vehicles. By improving Metro reach, the government hopes more people will shift to public transport, easing traffic and cutting pollution.

The project also ties in with the city’s wider mobility plans better last-mile connectivity, integration with buses and electric transport, and smarter traffic systems.

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