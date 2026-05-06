Delhi Metro Phase V(B) Cleared: Narela, Najafgarh, Rohini, Mithapur to Get 97 km Lines, 65 New Stations by 2029
Delhi has cleared its Phase V(B) Metro expansion plan, adding 97 km of new lines and 65 stations across seven corridors at a cost of Rs 48,204 crore. The project will connect outer areas like Narela, Najafgarh, Mithapur, and Rohini to central Delhi, easing traffic and cutting pollution.
- India News
- 2 min read
Delhi is gearing up for one of its biggest Metro expansions yet. Under a new Phase V(B) plan cleared by the city government led by Rekha Gupta, over 97 kilometres of new Metro lines and 65 stations will be added across seven corridors, bringing far-flung areas closer to the city’s core.
The project, estimated at Rs 48,204 crore, is designed to fix one of Delhi’s biggest problems- uneven connectivity. Large parts of the outskirts still depend heavily on roads, leading to long commutes and traffic congestion. This expansion aims to change that.
What’s coming and why it matters
The plan focuses on linking outer and fast-growing areas like Narela, Najafgarh, Mithapur and Rohini with central Delhi. For daily commuters, this could mean shorter travel time, fewer road journeys, and easier access to jobs, schools and markets.
Officials say four of the seven corridors will be fast-tracked, with a target to complete key sections by 2029. The project will include a mix of elevated and underground lines, along with multiple interchange stations to connect with the existing network.
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Key corridors to watch
Some of the most important new routes include:
- Dhansa Bus Stand–Nangloi: A fully elevated stretch improving connectivity in West Delhi
- Central Secretariat–Kishangarh: Mostly underground, linking key central zones to South Delhi areas
- Samaypur Badli–Narela: Extending Metro reach to the northern edge of the city
- Jor Bagh–Mithapur: A long corridor connecting South and Southeast Delhi
- Keshavpuram–Rohini Sector 34: Strengthening connectivity in North-West Delhi
Each of these corridors is planned with interchange points, so passengers can switch lines easily without long detours.
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Bigger push for public transport
This expansion is part of a broader push to reduce Delhi’s dependence on private vehicles. By improving Metro reach, the government hopes more people will shift to public transport, easing traffic and cutting pollution.
The project also ties in with the city’s wider mobility plans better last-mile connectivity, integration with buses and electric transport, and smarter traffic systems.
What happens next
The detailed project report has been prepared and sent for central approval. Once financial clearances come through, construction work will begin in phases. For Delhi residents, this isn’t just another infrastructure project. If delivered on time, it could reshape how the city moves—making daily travel faster, smoother, and far less stressful, especially for those living on the edges of the capital.
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