Delhi’s New Traffic Rules: Ignore a Challan for 45 Days and You Could Lose Licence, RC Services and More

Delhi is tightening control on its roads from how quickly you pay a traffic fine to what kind of vehicle you can drive into the city. Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government has rolled out a sharper, tech-driven system that links traffic violations directly to your licence, vehicle services, and even fuel access.

At the heart of the change is a strict timeline. If you receive a traffic challan, you now have 45 days to either pay it or challenge it online. Ignore it, and the system will treat the offence as accepted. What follows is not just a higher fine, it can start blocking essential services linked to your vehicle.

45-Day Rule: Why You Can’t Afford to Ignore a Challan

This is no longer a routine penalty you can delay. Once the 45-day window closes, additional time may be granted briefly, but enforcement becomes tighter. Unpaid fines can lead to:

Problems renewing your driving licence

Delays or blocks on RC transfers and vehicle-related services

Restrictions on tax payments and official transactions

In extreme cases, vehicle impoundment

The shift is clear: traffic fines are now connected to your entire driving ecosystem.

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Challenging a Fine? Expect More Steps

The process to dispute a challan has also been tightened. You must first raise a complaint through the digital portal. Only after that can you move to court and that too comes with a condition. Drivers are required to deposit 50% of the challan amount upfront before filing a case.

This effectively discourages unnecessary disputes and pushes faster resolution through the online system.

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Repeat Violations Can Cost You Your Licence

The new rules take a tougher stance on habitual offenders. If a driver commits five or more violations in a year, they can be classified as a serious offender. That tag can lead to suspension or even cancellation of the driving licence, directly impacting daily mobility.

Digital Tracking

With automated cameras, number plate recognition, and faster e-challan delivery, tracking has become near real-time. If your mobile number is linked to your vehicle, you’re likely to be notified within days. Missing a challan is becoming increasingly unlikely.

Traffic Rules Now Linked to Pollution Fight

This crackdown is part of a wider push to clean up Delhi’s air and reduce congestion. The government’s Air Pollution Mitigation Action Plan 2026 goes beyond fines and targets how vehicles operate in the city.

From November 1, only goods vehicles meeting BS-VI standards or running on cleaner fuels like CNG or electricity will be allowed entry into Delhi. Vehicles without a valid pollution certificate will not be able to refuel under the “No PUC, No Fuel” rule.

Authorities have also identified 62 major congestion hotspots for targeted action. A citywide intelligent traffic management system, smart parking policies, and stricter emission checks are being rolled out to reduce road pollution.

Push Towards Public and Electric Transport

To reduce reliance on private vehicles, Delhi plans to significantly expand its public transport network. The bus fleet is set to grow to over 13,000 vehicles by 2028–29, with a strong focus on electric buses. Integration between metro, buses, and last-mile options like electric autos is also being prioritised.

At the same time, the city is accelerating electric vehicle adoption and infrastructure to gradually shift commuters away from petrol and diesel vehicles.

What It Means for You