Delhi’s New Traffic Rules: Ignore a Challan for 45 Days and You Could Lose Licence, RC Services and More
Delhi has introduced strict new traffic rules under CM Rekha Gupta, linking challans directly to licences, RC services, and even fuel access. Drivers must clear fines within 45 days or face restrictions, while new pollution-control measures like “No PUC, No Fuel” and BS-VI vehicle entry rules reshape mobility in the capital.
- India News
- 3 min read
Delhi is tightening control on its roads from how quickly you pay a traffic fine to what kind of vehicle you can drive into the city. Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government has rolled out a sharper, tech-driven system that links traffic violations directly to your licence, vehicle services, and even fuel access.
At the heart of the change is a strict timeline. If you receive a traffic challan, you now have 45 days to either pay it or challenge it online. Ignore it, and the system will treat the offence as accepted. What follows is not just a higher fine, it can start blocking essential services linked to your vehicle.
45-Day Rule: Why You Can’t Afford to Ignore a Challan
This is no longer a routine penalty you can delay. Once the 45-day window closes, additional time may be granted briefly, but enforcement becomes tighter. Unpaid fines can lead to:
- Problems renewing your driving licence
- Delays or blocks on RC transfers and vehicle-related services
- Restrictions on tax payments and official transactions
- In extreme cases, vehicle impoundment
The shift is clear: traffic fines are now connected to your entire driving ecosystem.
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Challenging a Fine? Expect More Steps
The process to dispute a challan has also been tightened. You must first raise a complaint through the digital portal. Only after that can you move to court and that too comes with a condition. Drivers are required to deposit 50% of the challan amount upfront before filing a case.
This effectively discourages unnecessary disputes and pushes faster resolution through the online system.
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Repeat Violations Can Cost You Your Licence
The new rules take a tougher stance on habitual offenders. If a driver commits five or more violations in a year, they can be classified as a serious offender. That tag can lead to suspension or even cancellation of the driving licence, directly impacting daily mobility.
Digital Tracking
With automated cameras, number plate recognition, and faster e-challan delivery, tracking has become near real-time. If your mobile number is linked to your vehicle, you’re likely to be notified within days. Missing a challan is becoming increasingly unlikely.
Traffic Rules Now Linked to Pollution Fight
This crackdown is part of a wider push to clean up Delhi’s air and reduce congestion. The government’s Air Pollution Mitigation Action Plan 2026 goes beyond fines and targets how vehicles operate in the city.
From November 1, only goods vehicles meeting BS-VI standards or running on cleaner fuels like CNG or electricity will be allowed entry into Delhi. Vehicles without a valid pollution certificate will not be able to refuel under the “No PUC, No Fuel” rule.
Authorities have also identified 62 major congestion hotspots for targeted action. A citywide intelligent traffic management system, smart parking policies, and stricter emission checks are being rolled out to reduce road pollution.
Push Towards Public and Electric Transport
To reduce reliance on private vehicles, Delhi plans to significantly expand its public transport network. The bus fleet is set to grow to over 13,000 vehicles by 2028–29, with a strong focus on electric buses. Integration between metro, buses, and last-mile options like electric autos is also being prioritised.
At the same time, the city is accelerating electric vehicle adoption and infrastructure to gradually shift commuters away from petrol and diesel vehicles.
What It Means for You
Delhi’s new approach is direct and hard to ignore. A missed challan is no longer just a small penalty, it can snowball into bigger restrictions on your ability to drive, transact, or even refuel. The safest approach is simple - track your challans, act within 45 days, and stay compliant because the system now leaves little room for delay.
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