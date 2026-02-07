Delhi Metro Station Renamed: Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Station Renamed 'Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar'

New Delhi: The Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro station on Delhi Metro’s Pink Line has been officially renamed Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar, marking another instance of station renaming in the national capital.

The renaming was cleared by the State Names Authority, a committee chaired by the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Officials from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation confirmed that the revised name has been formally adopted. Station signage, announcement systems, and digital displays are being updated to reflect the new identity, Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar.

Sanatan Dharm Sabha, Mayur Vihar, President RP Agarwal said, "When the metro train moves forward from Mayur Vihar Phase 1, the announcement will be made that the next station is 'Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar'. This will increase the popularity of our Ram temple."

Delhi Senior Citizen Welfare Association Vice President, Govind Singh Pawar, noted that the public often got confused between the metro station at Mayur Vihar Phase 1 and Pocket 1.

Earlier, the named of Pitampura metro station in northwest Delhi was changed to Madhuban Chowk.