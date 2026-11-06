Delhi Metro Revises Diwali Timings: Last Train At 10 PM On November 8, Services Start Early On 3 Lines

New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced revised train timings for Diwali on November 8, 2026, with the last Metro services departing from terminal stations at 10 PM instead of the usual 11 PM. Services on three Metro lines will also begin an hour earlier than their regular Sunday schedule, starting at 6 AM.

According to the DMRC advisory, the revised schedule will be applicable on Sunday, November 8, on the occasion of Diwali. The decision to advance the last train departure by an hour has been taken in view of evening celebrations across the national capital.

The revised last train timing will apply to all Metro lines, including the Airport Express Line. The last train service will commence from the terminal stations at 10 PM, instead of the routine departure time of 11 PM.

Meanwhile, Metro services on the Pink Line, Magenta Line and Grey Line will start at 6 AM on Diwali. These three lines normally begin operations at 7 AM on Sundays.

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On the Pink Line, which operates between Majlis Park and Majlis Park/Shiv Vihar, services will commence at 6 AM from the terminal stations.

Similarly, services on the Magenta Line, covering the Botanical Garden-Krishna Park Extension and Majlis Park-Deepali Chowk sections, will also begin at 6 AM. The Grey Line, which connects Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand, will follow the same revised schedule.

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The DMRC has advised commuters to plan their journeys according to the revised timings. Passengers have also been asked to refer to the official DMRC website and its social media handles for further updates.

The changes come as the national capital prepares for Diwali celebrations, with the Metro remaining an important mode of public transport for commuters travelling across Delhi and the National Capital Region.

DMRC Increases Weekday Metro Services

Separately, the Delhi Metro has recently increased the number of train trips on weekdays following the implementation of Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi.