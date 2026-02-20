Updated 20 February 2026 at 11:56 IST
Delhi Metro To Begin Early for Select Lines on February 22, Check Details Here
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced special early morning services for the New Delhi Marathon 2026 as to help participants and commuters on Sunday, February 22, trains will begin running from terminal stations at 3:30 am.
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has issued an advisory for passengers ahead of the New Delhi Marathon 2026, announcing early morning services on select metro lines to facilitate participants on Sunday, February 22.
In a post shared on X, the corporation detailed special arrangements to ensure smooth travel for runners and commuters.
Metro services to begin at 3:30 am
According to the advisory, metro train services will commence early from terminal stations at 3:30 am on Sunday, and trains will operate at 30-minute intervals until 6:00 am.
After 6:00 am, services will continue as per the regular Sunday timetable.
Lines covered under special arrangement
The early morning services will be available on the following lines:
- Yellow Line: Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre, Gurugram
- Blue Line: Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali
- Violet Line: Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh
These routes are expected to cater to a significant number of marathon participants and related commuters.
Other lines to follow regular schedule
The DMRC clarified that metro services on all other lines will operate according to the regular Sunday timetable, with no changes announced.
Passengers have been advised to plan their journey accordingly and make use of the early services where applicable.
The New Delhi Marathon is an annual running event with a full marathon distance, also termed the National Championship, presented by NEB Sports. An opportunity to run alongside the best in the nation, NDM witnesses some fantastic performances every year. Some of these performances qualify to represent the country.
