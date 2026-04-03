Delhi Metro to Start at 3 AM on April 5 for PNB Soldierathon 2026: Routes, Timing & Travel Details

Delhi Metro is set to commence early train services at 3:00 AM on April 5th, 2026, which is a Sunday, to facilitate participants of the PNB Soldierathon Marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. This announcement comes as a supportive gesture for the marathon runners and volunteers.

According to a public notice from Delhi Metro, early train services will be available on specific lines: the Yellow Line, Blue Line, and Violet Line. On the Yellow Line, services will operate from Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram. On the Blue Line, trains will run from Dwarka Sec-21/Dwarka to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Lastly, on the Violet Line, services will be available from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh.

The trains on these designated lines will run at 30-minute intervals starting from 3:00 AM until 6:00 AM on Sunday, April 5th, 2026. Following this early service period, regular train services will resume as per the usual Sunday timetable. It is important to note that metro services on all other lines will commence according to their regular Sunday schedule.

This initiative aims to provide convenient transportation options for participants, ensuring they can easily reach Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for the PNB Soldierathon Marathon without any travel hassles early on Sunday morning. Delhi Metro's decision to adjust its operations for this event demonstrates its commitment to supporting community activities and promoting easy access for special occasions in the city. Participants and attendees of the marathon can plan their travel accordingly, benefiting from the extended metro services.