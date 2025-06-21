Delhi Metro Train Timings On International Yoga Day: Check Schedule

Updated 21 June 2025 at 00:57 IST
New Delhi: India is celebrating its 11th International Yoga Day and the theme for this year is ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’. In order to ease commute for Yoga enthusiasts, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced to start its operations from 4 am on Yoga Day across all the originating stations.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation posted on X, “Delhi Metro services will commence from 4 am from all originating stations on 21st June 2025 (Saturday) to facilitate the movement of yoga enthusiasts on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, 2025.”
Further in its statement, the corporation shared the details on the availability of the train intervals.
"Services will be available on all lines at an interval of 30 minutes from 4 am onwards till the commencement of passenger services as per the daily timetable", the corporation added.
Ahead of the International Yoga Day, the government is set to organise several events across India to mark the occasion.
The theme of the year is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.” Yoga Sangam, the main event, main event demonstration, will be based on the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) at over 1 lakh locations across the nation on June 21 from 6:30 am to 7:45 am.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Yoga event from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. These events signify the shared commitment towards yoga and its relevance in today’s world.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also assured that the government will hold events at 11 locations across the national capital on June 21.
