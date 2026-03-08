Delhi Municipal Body Carries Out Bulldozer Action Against Accused in Holi Murder Case

New Delhi: The Delhi Municipal Corporation on Sunday carried out a bulldozer action against the property of an accused in connection with a murder case reported from Uttam Nagar.

According to officials, the action was taken against the property linked to the accused Nizamuddin. The incident dates back to Holi, which was on March 4, when a dispute reportedly broke out over a balloon, which later escalated into a violent altercation.

During the clash, a youth was allegedly beaten to death. So far, the police have apprehended seven people in connection with the case, including a minor. Further investigation into the matter is underway.