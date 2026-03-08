Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Municipal Body Carries Out Bulldozer Action Against Accused in Holi Murder Case

Updated 8 March 2026 at 13:46 IST

Delhi Municipal Body Carries Out Bulldozer Action Against Accused in Holi Murder Case

Delhi Municipal Corporation carried out bulldozer action against the property of murder accused Nizamuddin in connection with a Holi clash over a balloon that left a youth dead, with seven people arrested so far.

Asian News International
Follow : Google News Icon  
Delhi Municipal Body Carries Out Bulldozer Action Against Uttam Nagar Murder Case Accused
Delhi Municipal Body Carries Out Bulldozer Action Against Uttam Nagar Murder Case Accused | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi Municipal Corporation on Sunday carried out a bulldozer action against the property of an accused in connection with a murder case reported from Uttam Nagar.

According to officials, the action was taken against the property linked to the accused Nizamuddin. The incident dates back to Holi, which was on March 4, when a dispute reportedly broke out over a balloon, which later escalated into a violent altercation.

During the clash, a youth was allegedly beaten to death. So far, the police have apprehended seven people in connection with the case, including a minor. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Shocker: Student Attacks Hostel Mates With Iron Rod in Ballari, One Dead

Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Vanshika Punera

Published On: 8 March 2026 at 13:43 IST