IMD Predicts Relief from 42°C Scorching Heat In Delhi-NCR, Yellow Alert Issued For Rain & Dust Storms | Check Weekly Forecast

New Delhi: Large parts of the country continue to reel under intense heat, with North India currently gripped by a severe heatwave. However, a slight shift in weather patterns since Monday night (April 27) has offered some relief.

In a positive update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall and dust storms across the Delhi-NCR region and neighboring states over the next three days.

Dust Storm in Delhi-NCR

Monday night saw strong winds and dust storms sweep across the Delhi-NCR region. Following a period of extreme heat where temperatures soared to 42.3°C, the weather department has issued a yellow alert from Tuesday to Thursday, forecasting rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

This expected rainfall is likely to provide much-needed relief by bringing a marginal drop in the mercury.

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For Tuesday, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may touch 42 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms and light rain are likely to provide some relief from the scorching heat.

Respite from scorching heat?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive seven-day weather forecast for the national capital, predicting a week of extreme temperatures tempered by sporadic rain and thunderstorms.

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On April 28, the city is expected to endure scorching temperatures between 41°C and 43°C, followed by a spell of very light rain, lightning, and thunderstorms in the afternoon with wind gusts reaching 40 kmph.

This trend of afternoon instability continues through April 29 and 30, with temperatures dipping slightly to the 38°C-41°C range, while wind speeds are anticipated to intensify significantly, gusting up to 50 kmph during rain spells.

The start of May will bring a brief period of stability as skies clear on May 1 and 2, though temperatures will remain high, peaking at 42°C by Saturday. This reprieve will be short-lived, however, as the IMD predicts a return to generally cloudy conditions on May 3 and 4.

The forecast concludes with the possibility of more light rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of up to 45 kmph, signaling a consistently turbulent transition into the new month.

Why the change?

According to reports, a potent cyclonic circulation has formed over central Pakistan, northwest Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, and is currently tracking toward Northeast India. This system is expected to trigger rainfall in parts of Rajasthan and Haryana tonight before reaching Delhi on Tuesday, where it likely will remain active through April 30.

As it advances from Rajasthan, the system is expected to bring strong winds, resulting in dust storms, moderate rainfall, and thunderstorms- phenomena classified as pre-monsoon showers.

Beyond the capital, rainfall is anticipated throughout the week across sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and the northeastern states. These areas may experience thunderstorms, lightning, and wind speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, with warnings issued for heavy localized rain that could cause waterlogging and disrupt daily life.