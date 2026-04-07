Delhi-NCR Braces For Stormy Spell, IMD Issues 2-Day Yellow Alert

New Delhi: Delhi and the wider Delhi-NCR witnessed light rain and cloudy skies on Tuesday, bringing relief from rising temperatures, even as the India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for the next two days warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

According to IMD data cited in recent reports, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3°C, slightly below normal for this time of year, as rainfall activity helped cool the region. The weather department has forecast continued unsettled conditions through the next 48 hours, with intermittent spells of rain expected across the capital and adjoining areas.

Neighbouring regions including Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad are also likely to experience similar conditions, with gusty winds ranging between 30-50 kmph and occasional thunderstorms during the day.

The IMD’s hourly and short-term forecasts indicate persistent cloud cover, with higher chances of rainfall during the late morning and afternoon hours. Light showers already reported in parts of the city early Tuesday have contributed to a dip in temperatures and improved comfort levels.

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Weather experts attribute the current change to an active western disturbance, which is influencing northwest India and triggering convective activity, leading to rain, lightning, and strong surface winds.

The yellow alert signifies that while no major disruption is expected, localized impacts such as waterlogging, traffic congestion, and minor damage due to winds are possible. Residents have been advised to remain cautious, avoid open areas during lightning activity, and secure loose objects outdoors.

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Recent weather patterns indicate a broader trend of frequent rain spells in Delhi-NCR, with multiple alerts issued over the past weeks as western disturbances continue to impact the region. These spells have consistently brought temperatures down and provided intermittent relief from early summer heat.

With more showers predicted over the next two days, Delhi-NCR is set to experience a cooler but unstable weather phase, offering a temporary break from rising temperatures while keeping residents on alert.