Delhi NCR Earthquake: Why Earthquakes Occur and What Precautions to Take?

Delhi NCR Earthquake: What Precautions to Take? | Image: Pixabay

Delhi NCR Earthquake: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR on Monday around 5:35 am. It occurred at a depth of five kilometers with its epicenter near Delhi. The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, were strong enough to be felt in residential areas, causing panic among residents.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 17-02-24, 5:36 AM IST, Lat: 28.59°N & Long:77.16°E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 9km E of New Delhi,” NCS posted on X.

Why Earthquakes Occur?

Earthquakes occur due to the sudden release of energy in the Earth's crust, typically caused by tectonic plate movements. These movements create seismic waves that can result in shaking of the ground, potentially causing significant damage to buildings and infrastructure.

What Precautions to Take?

Taking precautions during an earthquake is crucial for personal safety. Identify sturdy furniture or structures to take cover under, away from windows and heavy objects. Secure heavy furniture and appliances to prevent them from tipping over.

Ensure emergency supplies like water, food, medications, and a flashlight are readily available in a designated kit. Stay informed about local earthquake safety protocols and evacuation routes. Here are ten specific safety precautions to consider: