Delhi-NCR to Receive Heavy Showers Today: IMD Issues Orange Alert; Thunderstorms to Persist Till June 21

Residents across Delhi-NCR can look forward to a dramatic shift in the weather on Thursday evening. Moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by powerful, gusty winds, is set to sweep through the region, offering long-awaited relief from the intense summer heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert, predicting that parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad will witness intense spells of rain between 5 pm and 7 pm. Wind speeds during this period are expected to clock between 50 and 80 kilometers per hour.

Short But Intense: Rain Timing and Impact

This rain-bearing weather system will move across the region in phases, hitting different areas at different times. Each location is likely to experience downpours lasting for about 30 to 45 minutes. While the showers might be brief, their sheer intensity could trigger waterlogging in low-lying areas. This is also expected to cause brief traffic disruptions right during the evening rush hour.

Cooling Down the Capital Region

The incoming storms are bound to bring substantial relief from the oppressive heat and humidity that have gripped the National Capital Region over the last few days. Meteorologists note that temperatures will drop noticeably once the rain starts, paving the way for a much cooler and more pleasant evening. This sudden weather shift is being fueled by moisture-laden winds and atmospheric instability hovering over northwestern India. As warm air near the surface collides with incoming moisture, towering thunderclouds are rapidly developing over parts of the NCR, triggering thunderstorms, rain, and high-velocity winds.

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Safety and Travel Advisory for Commuters

Local authorities have urged residents to stay cautious during this period of severe weather. People are advised to avoid taking shelter under trees or unstable structures while the thunderstorm peaks. For office-goers heading home during the evening peak hours, traffic congestion is highly likely across major routes. Heavily commuted stretches connecting Delhi with Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad will face delays. Drivers should allocate extra travel time and exercise caution on slick, wet roads.

Fortunately, the rainfall will also serve a dual purpose by temporarily improving air quality, washing away suspended dust and atmospheric pollutants. While strong winds ahead of the showers might kick up dust initially, the subsequent rain will settle conditions. With temperatures plunging and clouds taking over the skyline, Delhi-NCR residents can finally enjoy a rare break from the suffocating heat.

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Weekly Forecast: Intermittent Showers Ahead

The weather across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) is expected to stay highly changeable over the coming week. The IMD’s latest forecast indicates that light to moderate rainfall, thundershowers, and strong winds will continue to keep the prevailing heat at bay. The weather office predicts intermittent rain and thunderstorm activity across the region from June 18 to June 21. While skies will stay partly cloudy with light rainfall in scattered pockets, the Meteorological Department has not issued any active weather warnings or alerts for this extended period.

Rajasthan Weather Update: Heavy Showers Hit Isolated Pockets

Meanwhile, parts of eastern Rajasthan experienced light to moderate rainfall, with isolated locations receiving heavy downpours over the last 24 hours. Conversely, western parts of the state recorded isolated, lighter rain during the same period, which ended at 8:30 am on Thursday. According to the weather department, Sarada in the Udaipur district recorded the state's highest rainfall at 95 mm. For temperatures, Dausa registered the highest maximum at 39.3 degrees Celsius, while Sangaria recorded the highest minimum temperature at 31.7 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon Progress Stalled in Maharashtra

In a separate update, the IMD reported a significant delay in the advancement of the Southwest Monsoon across Maharashtra, despite an early start in some areas earlier this month. The monsoon initially arrived in South Konkan and the adjoining areas of South Madhya Maharashtra on June 8. However, its forward progress has remained completely stalled for several days due to unfavorable, large-scale atmospheric conditions.