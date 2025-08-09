Delhi-NCR Hit by Heavy Rain: IMD Sounds Red Alert, Flight Disruptions & Waterlogging Reported

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday morning, disrupting air travel, causing waterlogging, and leading to heavy traffic congestion in multiple areas.

Downpours were reported from several localities, including Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its warnings to a red alert as intense showers and gusty winds swept through the national capital and neighbouring states.

The IMD has issued a red alert across several districts of Delhi, North, West, South, South-East, and Central, warning of very heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms.

Waterlogging was reported at Panchkuian Marg, Minto Road, Mathura Road, and at Bharat Mandapam’s Gate No. 7 in the early hours of the day. In the wider NCR, Ghaziabad is under a red alert, while Gautam Buddh Nagar has a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning.

In an update posted on X, the Met department said, “moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by moderate thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at most places of Delhi, NCR. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at Gohana, Sonipat, Rohtak, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, and other places.”

Over 100 Flights Delayed

Flight operations were significantly impacted, with more than 100 delays reported in the capital due to the downpour. According to flight-tracking platform Flightradar, 135 flights to and from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed on Saturday morning.

Airlines such as SpiceJet and IndiGo issued travel advisories to passengers. Flight tracking website Flightradar reported that 135 flights to and from Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport (IGI) were delayed on Saturday morning.



The Delhi Airport, in a statement on X said, “As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. However, all flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free.”