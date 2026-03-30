Delhi-NCR Weather Alert: Rain, Thunderstorms & Dust Storm After 2 PM, IMD Issues Advisory

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, predicting a significant change in weather patterns starting after 2:00 PM today, Monday, March 30, 2026.

Residents should brace for a combination of dust storms, light to moderate rainfall, and lightning as a potent Western Disturbance moves across Northwest India.

Timing and Intensity

According to the latest IMD bulletin, the atmospheric instability will peak during the afternoon and evening. While the morning remained relatively clear with a minimum temperature of 20.4°C, the skies are expected to turn overcast by midday.

The primary concerns for the capital region include gusty winds expected to reach speeds of 30–40 kmph, with occasional gusts of 50 kmph. These winds may lead to localised dust storms, reducing visibility for commuters.

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A spell of very light to light rain or drizzle is "highly likely" across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.

The maximum temperature, which reached 36.2°C yesterday, is expected to fall by 2–3°C, providing some relief from the early spring heat.

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The Science Behind the Storm

Meteorologists attribute this sudden shift to an upper-air cyclonic circulation currently situated over North Iran and the adjoining Caspian Sea.

This system is drawing moisture from the Arabian Sea, which is now interacting with a lower-level circulation over Northwest Rajasthan. This is creating conditions for turbulent clouds, leading to the predicted thunderstorms.

Impact on the Region

While Delhi-NCR will see moderate activity, neighbouring states are under more severe warnings. In Delhi, the main impact will be on evening traffic and outdoor activities.

Authorities have advised citizens to:

Stay indoors during peak lightning and thunder activity.

Secure Loose Objects on balconies or rooftops that could be displaced by strong winds.

Drive Cautiously as the first rains can make roads slippery, and dust storms can suddenly drop visibility.