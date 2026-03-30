IMD Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms In Parts Of North India; Snow In Kashmir, Hailstorms Hit Punjab & Rajasthan

New Delhi: A Western Disturbance is currently sweeping across Northwest India, abruptly ending the early-spring warmth with heavy snowfall in the Himalayas and widespread hailstorms across the plains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a series of alerts on Monday, March 30, 2026, warning of continued atmospheric instability over the next 48 hours.

Himalayan Peaks Turn White

The Kashmir Valley is witnessing its most significant late-season rain spell, with isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall reported across higher altitudes.

Popular tourist destinations such as Gulmarg and Pahalgam have seen a fresh layer of snow, while the lower reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are battling with persistent thunderstorms and lightning.

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Authorities have warned travellers of reduced visibility and potential landslides on major highways, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Hailstorms Batter the Plains

While the mountains are freezing, the plains are seeing a different kind of fury.

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The IMD has confirmed hailstorm activity in parts of:

Punjab: Intense hail has been reported in districts bordering the foothills.

Rajasthan: Both Western and Eastern Rajasthan are under alert, with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph.

Haryana & Delhi: Scattered light rain and thunderstorms are expected to keep temperatures 2–4°C below the seasonal average.

Meteorologists attribute this extreme weather to an upper-air cyclonic circulation currently positioned over North Iran and the Caspian Sea, which is pumping moisture into the Indian landmass.

This system is interacting with a lower-level circulation over Northwest Rajasthan.

Impact on Agriculture

The timing of these hailstorms is particularly concerning for farmers, as the Rabi (winter) crops, especially wheat and mustard, are nearing maturity in Punjab and Rajasthan. Ice pellets and strong winds pose a threat to crop lodging and yield loss.

The IMD has advised farmers in affected regions to postpone harvesting and move already harvested produce to safer locations.

Looking ahead, a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to hit the region by April 2, 2026, suggesting that the umbrella and heavy woollens shouldn't be tucked away just yet.