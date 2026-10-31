Delhi-NCR Pollution Alert: 50% Work From Home From November 5-20, Construction Activities Restricted

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed government and private offices in Delhi and five National Capital Region (NCR) districts to operate with up to 50 per cent of their staff attending physically, while the remaining employees work from home, from November 5 to 20 as part of precautionary measures to prevent and control air pollution.

The Commission has also ordered restrictions on dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities across the entire NCR during the same period, with exemptions for essential public infrastructure, national security and other critical projects.

In an order dated October 30, the CAQM said, "State Government and private offices to operate with upto 50% of the staff strength attending physically and remaining staff to work from home in the territorial jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar except for such industrial establishments and essential services, where this arrangement is not feasible."

The Commission further directed that dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities be restricted throughout the NCR. The restriction will also cover linear public infrastructure projects, including highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission lines, pipelines and telecommunication works.

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However, exemptions have been provided for projects related to Railways, Metro services, airports, inter-state bus terminals, hospitals, water supply and sanitation, national security and defence-related activities, as well as projects of national importance.

Explaining the rationale behind the preventive measures, the CAQM cited historical daily Air Quality Index (AQI) data for November from 2018 to 2025, which indicated a recurring pattern of elevated pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, particularly during early to mid-November.

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"During this period, local emission sources, seasonal agricultural residue & biomass burning and other episodic events related emissions further contribute to the pollution load, while adverse meteorological conditions, including low wind speeds, a shallow atmospheric boundary layer and reduced vertical mixing, further limit pollutant dispersion," the order stated.

The CAQM issued the directions under Section 12 of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021, which empowers it to take measures to protect and improve air quality in the NCR and adjoining areas.

The Commission noted that AQI levels had reached the 'Severe' and 'Severe+' categories on certain days during the period under examination.

It said the measures were intended to reduce emissions at source and minimise the accumulation of pollutants ahead of and during the historically observed peak pollution episodes.