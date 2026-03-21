Delhi-NCR Shivers As Rare Fog Blankets Capital Day After Rain Triggers Coldest March Day In 6 Years- Check IMD Forecast

New Delhi: A day after heavy rainfall lashed the national capital, Delhi residents on Sunday woke to a dense layer of fog and low clouds following days of steady rain and gusty winds.

This persistent weather triggered a sharp temperature drop , marking the city’s coldest March day in six years on Saturday, and cleared the air enough to reach "satisfactory" levels for the first time in nearly five months.

Weather forecast

According to data from IMD, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 21.7 degrees C, which is 9.6 degrees below normal on Friday. This makes it the coldest March day since March 8, 2020, when the mercury stood at 21.2 degrees C.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Delhi-NCR is expected to witness a shift in weather over the next 48 hours.

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According to India Meteorological Department, the capital will see a partly cloudy sky with temperatures ranging between 26–28°C (max) and 13–15°C (min) on Saturday, while light winds through the day will keep conditions pleasant and slightly cooler than usual for late March.

Coldest March Day in Six Years

Friday also marked the city's coldest March day in six years, with the mercury dropping to 21.2°C, the lowest since March 8, 2020.

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Alongside the chill, Delhi residents breathed the cleanest air in 161 days; the Air Quality Index (AQI) fell to 93, marking the first time the city reached the 'satisfactory' category since October 9, 2025, when it stood at 99.

Delhi AQI

Following the rainfall, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 93 on Friday, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category. This is the first such reading in about five months (161 days). The last similar instance was recorded on October 9, 2025, when AQI stood at 99.

At 6 am today (Saturday), Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 96.

An AQI of 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’, according to CPCB standards.

Weather in Himachal

The continuous rainfall over the past five days, coupled with snowfall in higher reaches, has led to a sharp drop in temperatures across Himachal Pradesh, bringing back winter-like conditions even as the state had begun transitioning into summer.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Himachal Pradesh has recorded widespread rainfall and snowfall over the past 24 hours, contributing to the temperature drop.

Maximum temperatures have fallen by 2-5°C and remain significantly below normal across most parts of the state. Several areas received heavy rainfall, including Manali (57 mm), Palampur (49.2 mm), and Kasauli (30 mm), while higher reaches such as Gondhla (21 cm) and Kalpa (17 cm) recorded snowfall.

Kalpa recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 0°C, while Paonta Sahib registered the highest maximum temperature at 26°C.

The IMD has forecast more rainfall and a further drop in temperatures over the next 24 hours, with the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-60 kmph at isolated places.

A fresh western disturbance is expected to affect northwest India from March 22, likely leading to continued weather activity in the region.

Delhi Weather Outlook

22 March- A generally cloudy sky is expected, with temperatures ranging between 30°C and 16°C. Humidity levels will remain moderate, fluctuating from 90% to 65%.

23 March- Overcast conditions is expected with the possibility of light rain or isolated drizzles. Highs of 31°C and lows of 17°C are forecast, alongside elevated humidity between 95% and 70%.

24 March- The sky is predicted to be partly cloudy. Temperatures will hold steady at 31°C/17°C, while humidity levels will drop to a more comfortable range of 80% to 50%.

25 March- Conditions will remain partly cloudy with a slight uptick in warmth, reaching a high of 32°C and a low of 17°C. Humidity is expected to stay consistent at 80/50.