Relief From Heat: IMD Predicts Isolated Rain, Thunderstorms, And Gusty Winds For Delhi-NCR | Check Forecast

New Delhi: As the monsoon continues its northward progress, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipates a varied weather pattern across India on Friday (June 26), characterised by a combination of heatwave conditions, rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds in different regions.

Delhi Weather Update

For the national capital, the weather agency has forecast isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds today.

Delhiites can expect wind speeds to reach 40-50 kmph, occasionally gusting up to 60 kmph, which is anticipated to provide temporary relief from the prevailing heat.

In addition, localised showers are also expected to persist across the city through the weekend.

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Other Regions

Notably, similar weather patterns are expected across the neighbouring areas, with Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab also likely to experience isolated rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds as the region shifts toward more unsettled conditions.

Reports also suggest that Delhi may continue to witness cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall activity as monsoon conditions gradually strengthen.

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With active monsoon conditions sweeping across India on June 26, the country is seeing a split in weather as northern and eastern states are bracing for thunderstorms and gusty winds, while the south and west continue to receive heavy rainfall.

Residents in regions marked by weather alerts are urged to stay informed via local updates and strictly follow official advisories, as the situation remains dynamic and subject to quick changes.

Noida weather

For Noida, the weather remains consistent with the broader regional trend. Data for June 26 forecasts mainly clear skies with a maximum temperature expected to reach 40.0°C and a minimum temperature of 28.0°C.

Looking ahead, Noida residents can expect sustained heat over the next few days, with maximum temperatures forecasted to climb as high as 41.0°C on June 27 and June 28.

Relief is expected to arrive at the beginning of next month, with the forecast for June 30 and July 1 predicting a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, bringing a slight dip in temperatures to 38.0°C and 37.0°C, respectively.

Weather on June 25

On June 25, an intense dust storm swept through several parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday afternoon, bringing a sudden change in weather conditions across the region, followed by spells of rain and thunderstorms.

The dust storm was witnessed in parts of Chhatarpur, RK Puram, Kartavya Path, RML hospital, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Maulana Azad Road, Barakhamba Road, and around India Gate in Delhi, while adjoining areas of Noida Sector 49 in Uttar Pradesh also experienced similar conditions.