Delhi-NCR Weather: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms, Rain To Bring Respite From Heat Till March 20; Mercury to Dip Significantly

New Delhi: Offering a welcome break from the intense heat gripping Delhi-NCR, a period of relief is finally on its way as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts widespread rain and thunderstorms beginning today (March 18) for the national capital and surrounding areas.

With this, the shift in weather is expected to trigger a notable drop in temperatures across the region over the next few days.

Cloudy skies with drizzle (March 18)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to see a generally cloudy sky today, March 18, with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle.

The weather office further cautioned that these showers may be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds reaching speeds of 20–30 km/h, with gusts potentially hitting 40 km/h by tonight.

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Volatile weather on March 19

For March 19, the IMD predicts a generally cloudy sky for the capital, marked by two distinct waves of volatile weather.

A forenoon spell of very light rain and thunderstorms is expected to bring surface winds of 20-30 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h.

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This will be followed by a second, more intense period of light rain and lightning in the afternoon and evening, with gusty winds strengthening to 30–40 km/h and peak gusts reaching 50 km/h.

Forecast for March 20

The weather forecast for March 20 indicates a persistently overcast sky with two distinct phases of activity.

According to the IMD, the forenoon is expected to see a spell of light rain and thunderstorms, with surface winds ranging from 30-40 km/h and gusts reaching 50 km/h.

A second, similar wave of light showers and lightning is predicted for the afternoon and evening, maintaining gusty winds of up to 50 km/h.

Heatwave to break?

The weather department has predicted that these conditions will persist through March 20, providing a 48-hour stretch of overcast skies and much cooler weather for the capital and its surrounding cities.

Snowfall and rain to intensify

Meanwhile, the mountains are witnessing a prolonged wintry spell as western disturbance has caused snowfall in the hilly states, along with rain and strong winds in the plains.

Continuous rain and snowfall is further expected in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand through March 20.

Significant snowfall is expected in elevated regions on March 20, a shift likely to trigger a sharp cooling trend across the North Indian plains.

Consequently, officials have advised travelers and motorists in the mountains to exercise extreme caution, as heavy snow could cause slick roads and significant traffic disruptions.

Dust storms in Rajasthan

Portions of the desert region are expected to see dust storms today, paired with lightning and scattered light rain.

Northeast Indian states are currently on high alert for light to moderate rain, though some isolated areas may face heavy downpours. This weather shift is being welcomed as a beneficial turn by local agricultural communities and those managing water conservation initiatives.

IMD warning

Additionally, the meteorological department has cautioned that weather conditions could intensify on March 19 and 20, featuring wind speeds potentially hitting 50 km/h.