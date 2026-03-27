Delhi NCR Weather Today: IMD Issues Rain & Thunderstorm Alert For Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across parts of eastern and northern India, including Odisha and the National Capital Region (NCR), over the next few days.

According to the IMD, several districts in Odisha are expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall until April 1. Wind speeds may reach 30–40 kmph during thunderstorm activity. The affected districts include interior and coastal regions, where changing weather patterns have been attributed to moisture incursion and local atmospheric instability.

In the north, Delhi and adjoining NCR areas -such as Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad-are also likely to experience light rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. The IMD has cautioned that sudden weather changes may impact visibility and cause minor disruptions, especially during peak commuting hours.

Another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of March 28. Rise in maximum temperature by 1-2°C during the next 24 hours, fall by 3-4°C during the subsequent 24 hours, and rise by 2-3°C on March 28 and 29 and fall by 2-3°C thereafter. They will be above normal during the next 24 hours and below normal on March 27, 30 and 31, and normal on the rest of the days over Delhi.

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A spell of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorm and gusty winds speed 20-30 kmph gusting 40 kmph during morning to forenoon, and another spell of very light rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds speed 20-30 kmph gusting 40 kmph during afternoon to evening on March 27, stated IMD.

The weather agency noted that the prevailing conditions are being influenced by a western disturbance and moisture-laden easterly winds, creating favorable conditions for convective activity across these regions.

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Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorm activity, avoid open areas, and take necessary precautions against lightning strikes. Farmers, in particular, have been urged to safeguard crops and avoid fieldwork during adverse weather conditions.