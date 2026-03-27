Ruckus Inside J&K Assembly As NC MLAs Raise Pro-Iran Slogans, BJP Protests Fuel Price Hike

Jammu: A massive ruckus Erupted unfolded in Jammu & Kashmir on Friday as the Assembly session descended into chaos, with MLAs raising slogans over international and local issues, while the BJP took to the streets in Jammu against the Omar Abdullah-led government.

Inside the Assembly, members of the National Conference (NC) triggered a huge uproar by raising pro-Iran slogans and displaying posters in support of Iran amid ongoing global tensions. The situation escalated further as several NC MLAs allegedly shouted slogans such as “Israel Murdabad” and voiced opposition to US and Israeli military actions targeting Iran.

Adding to the turmoil, MLAs from CPI(M), PDP, and some Independents also joined in raising anti-Israel slogans. Congress legislators were seen moving towards the well of the House, expressing support on the Iran issue. Visuals from inside the Assembly also showed a photograph of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while slogans like “Trump Hai Hai” and anti-US chants echoed through the House.

Speaking to reporters, Sadiq said, "We are standing in solidarity with Iran. The entire National Conference and the entire government of J&K are standing with them. Just like CM Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in civil society earlier, similarly today we are all standing here."

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He further added, "We understand that the way Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, the way he was martyred, no country has any right to attack another country. I think the top leadership of this country should condemn this. Today, we are supporting the people of Iran."

Earlier on March 7, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the ongoing West Asia conflict, asserting that regime change cannot be effected by aerial bombardment and calling the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a "gross misuse of force and violation" of every single international law.

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The developments led to a complete disruption of proceedings, turning the Assembly into a battleground of political and ideological clashes.

Meanwhile, outside the Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a strong protest against the NC-led government, marching towards the Civil Secretariat in Jammu. The party announced a gherao, accusing the government of burdening the public with increased fuel prices.

The BJP is protesting the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices in Jammu & Kashmir Rs 1 per litre for petrol and Rs 2 per litre for diesel. The party questioned why fuel prices were increased in the Union Territory when there has been no similar rise across the rest of the country.

BJP leaders alleged that the government is earning crores through the price hike while failing to deliver on promises made to the people. The party also raised demands for the establishment of a National Law University in Jammu, highlighting what it called the government’s neglect of the region’s educational infrastructure.