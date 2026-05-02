Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Thunderstorms, Rain and Gusty Winds Over Next 48 Hours

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of thunderstorms, light rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph over the next 48 hours. The alert comes as a western disturbance begins to influence weather patterns across North India, signalling a shift from the prevailing dry and hot conditions.

What to expect in Delhi-NCR

According to IMD, residents can expect short spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, particularly from Sunday onwards. While conditions are likely to remain stable with clear skies for now, light showers may begin early Sunday and continue into the start of next week.

The changing weather is expected to bring temporary relief from the intense summer heat, though it may also lead to brief disruptions.

Relief from heat likely

The IMD has also indicated a gradual drop in maximum temperatures across northwest and central India by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over the coming days. While some southern regions may continue to experience hot and humid conditions, the overall trend suggests a slight easing of heat across several parts of the country.

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7-day forecast

According to the 7-day forecast, Delhi-NCR is expected to see a mix of partly cloudy conditions and thunderstorm activity over the coming days:

May 2: Partly cloudy skies, high around 39°C, no warning

May 3: Thunderstorms with rain likely, temperature around 37°C

May 4: Thunderstorms with rain expected, around 36°C

May 5: Continued thunderstorm activity with rainfall, around 36°C

May 6–8: Partly cloudy conditions return, temperatures between 37–38°C, no major warnings

The forecast also indicates light rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) during the thunderstorm days, especially in the afternoon and evening hours.

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What the yellow alert means

A yellow alert serves as a “be aware” warning, indicating that weather conditions could affect daily activities without posing a major threat. In practical terms, this means:

Short-duration thunderstorms and lightning

Dust storms in some areas

Gusty winds affecting road and air travel

Possible traffic slowdowns and localised congestion

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, avoid open spaces during lightning activity, and secure loose outdoor objects.

Weather patterns across India

The IMD has also forecast widespread rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts of the country. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Northeast India are expected to witness fairly widespread to heavy rainfall along with lightning and gusty winds (40–60 kmph) through the week.

In northwest India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and winds is likely between May 2 and May 7.

Eastern and central regions, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, are also expected to see intermittent rainfall and thunderstorm activity.