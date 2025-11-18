Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Sunny Mornings, Night Temperature Drops to 9.6°C | IMD Forecast

New Delhi: The national capital is facing mixed weather condition with sunny mornings and chilly nights. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature on Tuesday will hit as high as 26° Celsius, while the lowest temperature is predicted to touch 9.6° Celsius. While the skies are expected to be mainly clear during the day, shallow fog is forecasted for the night.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s weather report on Tuesday morning, the maximum temperature witnessed in Delhi on Monday was 27.1°C, while the minimum temperature recorded was 9.6°C, which was three degrees below normal. Delhi had recorded its lowest minimum temperature of 8.7°C on Sunday. The minimum temperature is expected to hover between 9°C and 11°C through Thursday, with the winter chill continuing to linger.

Delhi Weather Forecast For Next 7 Days

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 24°C to 26°C on Tuesday, while the minimum temperature will be between 9°C and 11°C. The weather forecaster predicted mainly clear sky for the day, however, there could be mist or shallow fog during the night.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the maximum temperature would range between 25°C to 27°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to be between 9°C to 11°C. There will be partly cloudy sky on Wednesday, with shallow fog expected at most places and moderate fog in certain areas in Delhi during the morning hours.

On Thursday and Friday, the maximum temperature will likely be between 26°C and 28°C. The minimum temperature on Thursday is predicted to be 9°C to 11°C, while on Friday, it is predicted to be between 10°C to 12°C. The IMD stated that the sky will be mainly clear and shallow fog will be there at most places and moderate fog at certain places during the morning.

Delhi is expected to record a maximum temperature between 25°C and 27°C on Saturday, while the minimum temperature will be 10°C to 12°C. The IMD has forecast a mainly clear sky, with shallow fog at most places and moderate fog at isolated spots during the morning hours.

On Sunday (November 23), the maximum temperature will likely remain between 25°C and 27°C, and the minimum temperature will hover between 9°C and 11°C. The weather will stay mainly clear, accompanied by shallow fog at most places and moderate fog at a few locations in the morning.

Delhi may see a maximum temperature of 24°C to 26°C on November 24, while the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 8°C to 10°C. The sky will remain mainly clear, with shallow fog over most areas and moderate fog at isolated places during the morning hours.

Delhi Weather Forecast For Next 7 Days | Image: IMD

