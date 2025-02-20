Delhi New CM Rekha Gupta's First Act: Aarti At Yamuna Ghat, Promises River Cleanup

New Delhi: Newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta wasted no time in demonstrating her government's priority and commitment to cleaning the Yamuna River. Hours after taking the oath, CM Gupta, accompanied by her Cabinet ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma arrived at Vasudev Ghat along River Yamuna to perform aarti, a Hindu ritual of worship.

The Delhi Council of minister’s symbolic gesture performing the Yamuna aarti underscores the BJP government's pledge to revitalise the Yamuna, a promise that has been repeatedly made and broken by the previous Arvind Kejriwal -led AAP government in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governed Delhi for the past decade, had also vowed to clean the Yamuna but failed to deliver on this commitment.

Now, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's move is seen as a strategic attempt to put forward her government's approach with that of her predecessors. By prioritising the Yamuna's cleanup, she aims to tap into the concerns of Delhi's citizens, who have long suffered from the river's pollution.

Clean Yamuna: A Major Electoral Issue

The Yamuna River has become a contentious issue in Delhi's politics, with various parties vying to clean the river before the assembly elections in the national capital. The BJP, in particular, has stressed its commitment to reviving the Yamuna, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioning a "Viksit Delhi" (Developed Delhi) that includes a clean and rejuvenated Yamuna.

PM Modi had promised during the electoral campaign in Delhi ahead of the assembly elections that the government under the BJP will revive the Yamuna River to its glory and develop it in the line of Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront and Lucknow’s Gomti Riverfront.

However, the opposition leaders argued that the BJP's promises are nothing more than a political gimmick, designed to garner votes rather than address the complex issues surrounding the Yamuna's pollution.

As Gupta's government embarks on its mission to clean the Yamuna, it remains to be seen whether they will succeed where others have failed.

Rekha Gupta: The Fourth Woman CM of Delhi

Rekha Gupta made history on Thursday by becoming the first-time MLA to take oath as Delhi's Chief Minister. She also became the fourth woman CM to take over the office in Delhi. The ceremony, held at the iconic Ramlila Maidan, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA Chief Ministers, showcasing a united front.