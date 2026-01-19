Delhi On High Alert Ahead Of R-Day; Posters Of Wanted Terrorists Put Up Across Markets, Railway Stations | Image: X

New Delhi: Ahead of the 77th Republic Day, Delhi Police and security agencies have intensified security by placing the National Capital Region (NCR) into a high-security zone to prevent any potential threats.

The authorities have enhanced the security arrangements as posters of most-wanted terrorists have been displayed at railway stations, bus terminals and crowded marketplaces across Delhi.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has released a list of fugitives linked to various militant groups, including Khalistan-linked groups, Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), and ISIS.

Prominent on the posters is Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, the Canada-based chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), whom intelligence agencies identify as a mastermind behind recent targeted killings.

Other names include Ranjeet Singh Neeta (Khalistan Zindabad Force) and Mohammed Abu Sufyan of Al-Qaeda.

Public Vigilance

As commuters travel through major transit hubs daily, security has been increased at all major railway stations, including New Delhi, Nizamuddin, and Anand Vihar.

Major bus terminals such as ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Anand Vihar bus stand have also been placed under tight security.

Announcements are being made through public address systems to encourage vigilance.

To keep the public aware, constant safety announcements are being broadcast, while 'wanted' posters have been placed in major crowded marketplaces such as Sarojini Nagar, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Sadar Bazaar and Paharganj, to ensure reporting of any security breaches.

Key Points To Remember

Delhi Police have issued a public appeal for cooperation and vigilance as Republic Day approaches.

Citizens are urged to assist security forces by reporting suspicious behaviour immediately and strictly avoiding any unclaimed items such as bags or containers.

To ensure a smooth security process, the public is requested to participate patiently in mandatory checks.

Furthermore, authorities emphasised the importance of digital responsibility, advising against the circulation of unverified rumours on social media to maintain public order.

High-Security Grid

Over 5,800 additional personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including the BSF, CRPF, and CISF, have been spread out across the capital.

The Kartavya Path area is under 24/7 monitoring via an extensive CCTV network integrated with Facial Recognition System (FRS) technology.

Specialised anti-drone units and sniper teams have been positioned on high-rise buildings to counter any aerial threats.