Orange Alert Issued As Dense Smog Chokes Delhi; Flight Ops Hit As Visibility Drops: Check IMD's Full Week Weather Forecast

New Delhi: Amid worsening pollution levels, dense fog engulfed Delhi and several northern states on Monday (December 29, 2025) with visibility dropping sharply across many regions, thereby compounding the winter chill.

In a two-fold blow, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a warning that dense to very dense fog is likely to persist over the next few days, especially during the night and early morning hours.

Orange alert

Following a sharp deterioration in weather conditions in the national capital, the weather department has issued an orange alert for Delhi, which is also grappling with cold weather conditions, for December 29. With this, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle near 7 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has also warned commuters of restricted visibility on major roads, even as air quality slipped into the very poor category in several parts of the capital.

Dense fog along various other areas

Apart from the national capital, foggy conditions are expected to prevail in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh till December 31. Eastern Uttar Pradesh may see reduced visibility till January 1, with gradual improvement thereafter.

IMD 7-day forecast

According to the IMD’s seven-day outlook, Delhi is likely to experience mainly clear skies, but morning hours will continue to see moderate to very dense fog. Calm winds and low temperatures are favourable for pollutant accumulation, raising concerns that poor air quality may persist in the near term.

On December 30, the IMD stated that the maximum temperature may hover around 21–23°C, while the minimum temperature may settle between 7–9°C. Moderate fog is likely at many places, with dense fog at isolated locations during the morning hours.

For December 31, the bulletin predicted a partly cloudy sky with shallow to moderate fog during the morning hours.

On January 1 next year, a partly cloudy sky is expected, with very light to light rain at a few places and shallow to moderate fog during the morning hours.

The forecast for January 2 indicates a partly cloudy sky along with shallow to moderate fog during the morning hours.

On January 3, the sky is expected to remain mainly clear, while shallow to moderate fog may occur during the morning hours, as per the IMD bulletin.

Visibility Takes a Hit

Amid poor air quality, the vehicles can be seen struggling through haze of toxic smog, highlighting severity of pollution, along several parts of the region, including AIIMS flyover and Noida sector 37.

Furthermore, visibility fell below 50 metres at several locations in north India. Dense fog was also reported in isolated areas of Jammu division, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam. Reduced visibility was observed across parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Odisha, Bihar, and the northeastern states.

Cities such as Amritsar, Pathankot, Agra, Prayagraj, and Gwalior reported near-zero visibility at times. In Delhi, the Safdarjung area recorded visibility of around 100 metres during morning hours on December 28.

IndiGo issues travel advisory

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport is experiencing massive disruptions in flight operations due to dense fog, with procedures being conducted under CAT III conditions.

The dense fog has led to a slew of flight delays and cancellations at the Delhi Airport, leaving passengers stranded. Amidst the disruptions, the airport authorities have issued a passenger advisory, advising them to keep the latest updates regarding flight operations.

The airport authorities have urged passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as operations are likely to remain impacted throughout the day.

The fog has reduced visibility to extremely low levels, making it challenging for aircraft to take off and land. As a result, several flights have been delayed or cancelled, with more disruptions expected throughout the day.

AQI Slips to ‘Very Poor’

The IMD has forecast dense fog and poor visibility in Delhi and surrounding areas, with temperatures expected to remain low. The air quality in Delhi is also severely poor, with an AQI of 457 recorded in some areas. On Sunday, air quality in Delhi deteriorated to hazardous levels, raising serious health concerns for the city's residents.