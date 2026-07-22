Delhi Police ACP Injured After Stone-Pelting During Jantar Mantar Protest Over NEET Paper Leak

New Delhi: A Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) was injured on Wednesday after protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting during the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET exam paper leak, police said.

The ACP sustained an injury to his forehead after being hit by a stone.

"At about 4:30 PM, ACP Jai Prakash, ACP/Punjabi Bagh, sustained an injury to his forehead at Jantar Mantar while performing lawful duty, when the protesters resorted to stone-pelting. One of the stones hit the ACP on his forehead. He has been shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Further updates will be conveyed as and when received," Delhi Police said.

Meanwhile, today, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi Police on three public interest litigations alleging excessive use of force by police during the July 20 protest march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and directed the authorities to preserve CCTV footage and all other relevant electronic records relating to the incident.

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A Division Bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia granted the respondents four weeks to file their replies and listed the matter for further hearing on September 11.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk demanded the Centre's assurance for no "punitive or retaliatory legal action" against protestors who joined the Cockroach Janata Party's 'Sansad Chalo' protest, as a condition for ending his indefinite fast.

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Wangchuk has entered the 25th day of his indefinite fast, which began with the demand of resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmandra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.

In a statement issued on X, Wangchuk maintained that the protestors did not commit any offence by participating in the movement.

He wrote, "Therefore, I respectfully request an unequivocal assurance from the Government that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement. Their only 'offence' has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system."