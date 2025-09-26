Delhi Police Act Against Ashram Baba, Freeze ₹8 Crore in Bank Accounts

New Delhi: In a fresh development in the Vasant Kunj Ashram molestation case involving Chaitanyananda Saraswati, director of a branch of a private institution, Delhi Police have frozen approximately ₹8 crore deposited in 18 bank accounts and 28 fixed deposits linked to a trust created by the accused.

This major action by the police comes amid their efforts to apprehend the absconding accused.

The Patiala House Court on Friday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea of Chaitanyananda Saraswati. He has sought anticipatory bail in a case of financial irregularities lodged against him.

The accused had two PAN cards, two passports, and multiple bank accounts under different names, police alleged.

Investigators further claimed that he diverted nearly Rs 20 crore into a parallel trust since 2010, withdrew about Rs 60 lakh since July this year and sold properties without mandatory approvals.

Delhi Police told the court that Chaitanyananda claimed to be a member of the PM Advisory Council and a UN Representative.

Delhi Police are making every effort to apprehend Chaitanyananda Saraswati in an alleged sexual harassment case based on a complaint filed at Vasant Kunj North Police Station in the national capital.

Delhi Police Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South West, Aishwarya Singh, confirmed to ANI on Thursday that the investigation is ongoing, with police working to apprehend the accused.

Delhi Police are examining the roles of wardens and others, collecting digital evidence, and searching premises. Statements of the victims have been recorded before a judicial magistrate.

The police stated that during the inquiry, statements of 32 female students were recorded, of which 17 alleged abusive language, obscene WhatsApp/SMS messages, and unwanted physical contact by the accused. Victims further alleged that female faculty/administrators abetted and pressured them to comply with the accused's demands.An FIR has been registered at Vasant Kunj Police Station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused's luxury car, bearing a forged diplomatic UN number plate, has been impounded. A separate FIR was registered for the forged diplomatic number plate.