Delhi Police Arrest 2 Women for Alleged Theft, Cheating Senior Citizen of Rs 1.30 Lakh Through Dating App

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested two women for allegedly cheating a 67-year-old senior citizen of Rs 1.30 lakh after allegedly luring him through a fictitious dating app profile and allegedly stealing his mobile phone during a meeting in Defence Colony, police said on Wednesday.

PS Cyber, South-West District, worked out a case of cheating and theft involving two female accused who allegedly used a fictitious dating app profile to establish contact with the complainant and subsequently cheated him after allegedly stealing his mobile phone.

According to police, the complainant reported that he had come in contact with a woman through a dating app and subsequently communicated with her through Telegram. He later met the woman and her associate in Defence Colony, New Delhi.

On 24.07.2026, the complainant met both women at a restaurant in Defence Colony and had dinner with them. While leaving the restaurant, his mobile phone was allegedly stolen. Subsequently, ₹1,30,000 was transferred through UPI from his two bank accounts without his consent, police said.

Advertisement

The investigation focused on tracing the money trail, analysing beneficiary accounts, examining CCTV footage and conducting technical surveillance.

The investigation revealed that the cheated amount was transferred into an account maintained in the name of one of the accused and was subsequently transferred to another bank account belonging to her associate. Out of the cheated amount, ₹90,000 was withdrawn through an ATM.

Advertisement

Detailed examination of CCTV footage revealed two women withdrawing the cheated amount, providing a crucial lead to the investigating team. Further technical analysis led to the identification and tracing of the two suspects.

During interrogation, the modus operandi of the accused was unravelled. Police said one accused, identified as Jyotsna, 26, a resident of Delhi, allegedly created and operated the fictitious dating app profile and established contact with the complainant. She subsequently involved her associate Manshi, 21, also a resident of Delhi, in the plan.

The second accused was not the actual person operating the dating profile but met the complainant by impersonating the profile holder, thereby making him believe that he was meeting the same woman with whom he had interacted online.

Investigation further revealed that both accused had met the complainant on 20.07.2026 and 24.07.2026. During the second meeting, after dinner at a restaurant in Defence Colony, the complainant's mobile phone was allegedly stolen.

The stolen mobile phone was subsequently destroyed by the accused persons, allegedly in an attempt to eliminate evidence.