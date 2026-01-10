Delhi Police Arrest 3 More Accused In Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Case; Total Arrests Now 16

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested three more individuals in connection with the Turkman Gate stone-pelting case, which erupted following a demolition drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near the mosque.

With this arrest, the total number of accused persons held in the case so far has risen to 16, police said on Friday.

On Friday, the Delhi Police said they have arrested three more individuals, identified as Mohd. Naved, Mohd. Faiz and Mohd. Ubaidullah.

On Thursday, Delhi police also confirmed that 30 individuals have been identified for their alleged involvement in the violence.

The identification was made using CCTV footage and viral videos circulating on social media. Police teams have launched raids at multiple locations to take the remaining suspects into custody.

A video from a police bodycam, taken before the stone-pelting, was recorded when the encroachments began to be removed. Similar videos are being viewed from police bodycams, which may have captured rioters.

In a related development, the Delhi Police is set to issue a summons to Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi, asking him to join the investigation. Nadvi was present at the site shortly before the violence broke out. Police said that despite repeated requests by senior officers, he remained in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

The demolition drive was conducted near Turkman Gate, close to Ramlila Maidan, following directions from the Delhi High Court. Police said the operation was carried out in the early hours of January 7 after several coordination meetings with the members of the Aman Committee and local stakeholders to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, the Tis Hazari court on Friday remanded eight accused to judicial custody till January 21. Accused persons were produced before the court following fresh arrests in the Turkman Gate stone-pelting case. Delhi Police sought judicial custody of all the accused persons.