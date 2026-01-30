Delhi Police Arrest Accused Moin Qureshi in Cafe Murder Case After Confession Video, Probe Underway

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested notorious accused Moin Qureshi after a brief encounter in the Timarpur area early today, as he was shot in the leg during an exchange of fire before being taken into custody by the police team.

After days of searching, the Special Cell tracked the accused and launched an operation late at night. Qureshi was wanted in connection with a café murder case registered in northeast Delhi.

Cafe shooting incident

The incident dates back to January 23, when Moin Qureshi allegedly opened fire inside ‘Mr King Lounge and Café’ located in Maujpur. The accused reportedly fired four to five bullets at a man identified as Faizan alias Fazzi, killing him on the spot.

According to Delhi Police, a firing incident was reported at PS Welcome at around 11.28 pm. When police reached the spot, Faizan, aged 24, was found injured and was immediately shifted to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

“A firing incident was reported at PS Welcome at 11.28 pm today. On reaching the spot at 'Mr King Lounge and Café', Maujpur, one injured person, identified as Faizan @ Fazzi (24yrs.) S/o Sehroj Alam R/o JMC Welcome, was found. He was immediately shifted to GTB Hospital, where he was declared 'brought dead' by the attending doctors,” said Delhi police.

Murder confession uploaded on social media

After the killing, the accused uploaded a video on social media in which he openly admitted to committing the murder. In the video, Moin Qureshi claimed that he acted alone and stated that his father, family members, or friends had no role in the crime.

He claimed that the murder was carried out as an act of revenge, alleging that the victim had beaten him earlier. In the same video, he also issued threats to the victim’s brother over alleged misinformation.