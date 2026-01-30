Updated 30 January 2026 at 12:13 IST
'Responsible for Wife’s Miscarriage': Odisha Man Kills Mother Over Witchcraft Suspicion, Arrested
A man, Tapan Barik, murdered his mother, Raymani Singh (48), in the belief that she practised witchcraft, which he blamed for his wife's repeated miscarriages.
Odisha: In a shocking incident, a man murdered his mother after accusing her of practising witchcraft, which he believed was responsible for his wife’s repeated miscarriages in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.
The incident reportedly occurred when an argument broke out between them, and in a fit of rage, the accused allegedly attacked his mother with a sharp weapon, killing her on the spot.
The accused, Tapan Singh (35), who was arrested, has confessed to the crime and blamed his mother for his wife’s repeated miscarriages.
"I killed my mother. I suspected my mother of practising witchcraft. My mother practised witchcraft and also caused my wife's repeated miscarriages,' said Tapan.
Following this, Betnoti police reached the spot immediately and took him into custody.
The weapon used in the murder has been seized, and the deceased's body has been sent to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem examination.
Wife left over domestic quarrels
According to reports, the accused was convinced that his mother, Raymani Singh (48), practised witchcraft, and he suspected that this was the reason for his wife's repeated miscarriages.
Due to frequent domestic quarrels and alleged mental harassment, his wife had left her in-laws' house about two months ago and has been living separately since then.
Villagers reported that Tapan Barik had been behaving strangely for the past few months and often accused his mother of being responsible for his personal problems.
