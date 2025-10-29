Delhi Police Arrest High-Profile Suspect for Espionage

New Delhi: Delhi Police have busted a major espionage racket, arresting a high-profile suspect in the Seemapuri area of the national capital, officials said.

According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as Adil Hussaini (59), alias Syed Adil Hussain, alias Mohammad Adil Hussaini, alias Nasimuddin. He is a resident of Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, and was apprehended in Seemapuri.

The police said that Adil is suspected of involvement, along with his brother Akhtar Hussaini, in supplying sensitive information to foreign countries and in procuring multiple Indian passports using forged documents.

One original and two forged passport copies were recovered from his possession. A seven-day police custody remand was obtained for the accused.

According to police, the accused was found in possession of a fake passport and had travelled to multiple countries, including Pakistan.

Police sources said Adil, an Indian national, had made several foreign visits in the recent past. His frequent travel to sensitive destinations and possession of forged documents raised suspicion about his activities.

He was allegedly attempting to gather sensitive information related to national security. His movements and connections are under detailed scrutiny, a senior Delhi police officer said.

Officials added that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other central agencies have been informed and are jointly interrogating the accused to verify his possible links and the purpose of his foreign trips.