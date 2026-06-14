Delhi Police Arrest History-Sheeter After Viral Video Shows Brutal Robbery of Specially-Abled Man

New Delhi: A team from the Jahangir Puri Police Station in Northwest Delhi has apprehended a man for allegedly robbing a mobile phone from a person with special needs.

The arrest on Sunday followed a swift investigation triggered by a video of the incident that went viral on social media.

The suspect has been identified as Firoj Alam, a resident with a past criminal record.

The Incident and Citizen Intervention

According to senior police officials, the victim, a deaf and mute man, was cornered and robbed of his mobile phone in the Jahangirpuri area.

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During the targeted assault, an alert bystander witnessed the crime and actively intervened to protect the victim.

The good Samaritan was slashed with a knife by the attacker, sustaining a minor injury, before the suspect fled the scene.

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The incident, captured on camera and circulated widely across social media networks, sparked immediate public outrage and prompted senior Delhi Police officials to prioritise the case.

How the Suspect Was Caught

Following the social media uproar and formal receipt of information, the Jahangir Puri police formed dedicated teams to track down the offender.

Investigators utilised a multi-step verification process to secure the arrest.

Officers meticulously analysed closed-circuit television footage from around the crime spot to map the suspect's escape route and identify his face.

The injured bystander provided a detailed formal statement to investigators and definitively identified Alam as the attacker.

Following his apprehension, Alam was positively identified by both the victim and the victim's father.

The Delhi Police have formally registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).