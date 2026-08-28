Delhi Police Arrest Prime Suspect in Tilak Nagar's Muskan Murder Case After Encounter in Rajouri Garden

New Delhi: In a breakthrough, the Delhi Police have tracked down and arrested the prime suspect in Tilak Nagar's Muskan murder case, following an encounter in the Rajouri Garden area, officials said on Friday. The accused, identified as Imran, sustained bullet injuries to his legs during an exchange of fire with the police team and was shifted to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment in custody.

According to police, the victim, identified as 21-year-old Muskan, was murdered at her residence within the jurisdiction of the Tilak Nagar police station on Wednesday evening. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West District) Hareshwar V Swami detailed the apprehension and the subsequent encounter.

"The day before yesterday, around 6 PM, a young woman named Muskan was murdered within the jurisdiction of the Tilak Nagar police station. The prime suspect in the case is Imran. He was seen fleeing the scene, so a search was launched across the district, within Delhi, and at various locations outside the city. He was spotted in the Rajouri Garden area, and when an attempt was made to apprehend him, he opened fire on the police. He fired four rounds at the police, and in retaliation, the police fired seven rounds. Three of these bullets struck him in the legs," the DCP said.

Swami added that formal interrogation will take place once the accused is medically stable. "He is currently in the hospital. Since he is still hospitalised, we haven't been able to speak with him extensively or conduct further interrogation yet. We will interrogate him once he is fit. We will also investigate the source of the weapon. We will have to question him to determine the motive," he said.

Advertisement

The development comes after a 21-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death inside her house in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on Wednesday. According to the Delhi Police, the accused and the deceased were known to each other for some time. Following the attack, the accused fled the spot and was on the run. Further investigation into the case is underway.