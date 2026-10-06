Delhi Police Arrested Man for Circulating Objectionable AI Poster of Additional DCP Vivek Bhagat

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a man accused of creating and circulating an objectionable AI-generated poster depicting Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vivek Bhagat.

According to law enforcement authorities, the fabricated poster was engineered using artificial intelligence tools to falsely depict Additional DCP Bhagat misbehaving with and molesting a woman journalist.

The deepfake image was subsequently uploaded and shared across multiple social media platforms, triggering online outrage and controversy before law enforcement intervened.

Following a technical investigation and digital footprint analysis, police personnel apprehended the suspect. He was produced before a local court, where the Delhi Police successfully obtained his custody for detailed interrogation.

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Investigators are currently conducting a forensic examination of the suspect’s electronic devices, including smartphones and computers, to identify the specific AI tools used to generate the visual and trace the digital trail of its distribution.

Police officials said the creation and dissemination of the AI poster were not an isolated act but part of a calculated conspiracy aimed at causing public disorder.

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According to investigators, the doctored image was deliberately circulated on social platforms with the specific motive to defame the senior officer, manipulate public perception, and disturb peace in the national capital.

“The AI-generated poster was created and posted on social media as part of a conspiracy to disturb public tranquillity,” a senior officer stated, adding that investigators suspect the involvement of multiple individuals in planning and executing the campaign.

Efforts and targeted raids are currently underway to identify, locate, and arrest all co-conspirators linked to the case.

In light of the incident, law enforcement authorities have cautioned social media users against sharing, forwarding, or amplifying unverified and digitally manipulated content, reiterating that circulating deepfakes to incite trouble or harm individual dignity carries severe penalties under the Information Technology Act and Indian criminal law.