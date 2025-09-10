Delhi Police Arrests 2 Suspected ISIS Terrorists in Joint Operation With Jharkhand ATS

New Delhi: In a joint operation by Delhi Police Special Cell, Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ranchi Police, two suspected ISIS terrorists were arrested on Wednesday, according to Delhi Police.

A suspected ISIS terrorist, Azhar Danish, was arrested from the Islamnagar area of Ranchi in Jharkhand. He had a case registered against him in Delhi, based on which the Delhi Special Cell was on the lookout for him. He is being questioned by the Delhi Police. Another suspect was arrested from Delhi, confirmed Delhi Police.

Delhi Police Special Cell said, “Some arrests have been made by Delhi Police Special Cell in an ongoing operation.” The raids are going on in collaboration with the Special Cell's central agencies at eight places, and so far, more than eight suspects have been detained. They are being questioned by the Delhi Police. The operation is still going on at different places.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Delhi Police Special Cell busted an espionage module linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) with the arrest of a 43-year-old man accused of supplying SIM cards that were later used by operatives across the border.

According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, specific intelligence was received on August 28 about an individual associated with ISI handlers being present in Vijay Block, Laxmi Nagar. Acting swiftly, the team apprehended the suspect, identified as Prabhat Kumar Chaurasiya.

During sustained interrogation, Chaurasiya revealed that he had procured 16 SIM cards using his Aadhaar credentials and sent them to Nepal, out of which 11 were being operated on WhatsApp from Lahore, Bahawalpur and other parts of Pakistan by ISI operatives. These were allegedly being used for espionage and other anti-India activities.