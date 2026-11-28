Delhi Police Arrests Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed Operative; Gujarat Terror Link Under Probe
Delhi Police Arrests Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed Operative; Gujarat Terror Link Under Probe
- India News
- 1 min read
The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a suspected operative linked to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), triggering an investigation into a possible connection with a suspected terrorist arrested recently in Gujarat.
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